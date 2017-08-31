LEGAL NOTICE #853
Legal Notice
#853
TOWN OF RED RIVER
P.O. BOX 1020
RED RIVER, NM 87558
575-754-2277
PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given by the Town of Red River of a PUBLIC HEARING to be held by the Red River Town Council, Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the classroom at the High Street Fire Station, 220 E. High Street, Red River, New Mexico. This hearing concerns whether approval shall be granted to
Cary Thompson DBA: Smoke House for a Restaurant Beer and Wine License with on Premise Consumption Only, application #1054758. The license will be located at 305 Pioneer Road, Red River, NM 87558. All interested individuals are invited to attend.
Georgiana Rael
Municipal Clerk
PUB. 8/31/17 - 9/21/17