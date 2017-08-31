LEGAL NOTICE #853

Legal Notice

#853

TOWN OF RED RIVER

P.O. BOX 1020

RED RIVER, NM 87558

575-754-2277

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Town of Red River of a PUBLIC HEARING to be held by the Red River Town Council, Friday, September 29, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. in the classroom at the High Street Fire Station, 220 E. High Street, Red River, New Mexico. This hearing concerns whether approval shall be granted to

Cary Thompson DBA: Smoke House for a Restaurant Beer and Wine License with on Premise Consumption Only, application #1054758. The license will be located at 305 Pioneer Road, Red River, NM 87558. All interested individuals are invited to attend.

Georgiana Rael

Municipal Clerk

PUB. 8/31/17 - 9/21/17