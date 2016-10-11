3RD ROBBERY SUSPECT ARRESTED

The Red River Marshal's Office has announced the arrest of a third suspect in the ongoing investigation of the armed robbery in Red River on October 6th. Shawn Michael Goodrum, Jr. of Questa was arrested this afternoon (October 11) in connection with the offense. FBI agents assisted Marshal David Smith, Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe and his SRT team in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Questa in which Goodrum had been staying as well as the vehicle Goodrum was driving when he was stopped pursuant to the warrant. Questa PD Chief Nick Lamendola assisted with the stopping and arrest of Goodrum. Goodrum was found in possession of money taken during the robbery. He is charged with Aiding/Abetting Armed Robbery and Tampering With Evidence.

The FBI has also decided to charge all three in federal court. Smith states that the level of cooperation between all the agencies involved has been tremendous and that has led to the quick resolution of the incident. He said the investigation will continue until all possible evidence has been accounted for and the case is ready for prosecution.