LEGAL NOTICE #836

TOWN OF RED RIVER

P.O. BOX 1020

RED RIVER, NM 87558

INVITATION TO BID

ITB #516

Notice is hereby given that the Town of Red River will be accepting sealed bids until 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2016 for an Ambulance Purchase. Bids should be received in the Office of the Municipal Clerk, 100 E. Main, or P.O. Box 1020, Red River, New Mexico 87558. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened. Bids duly received will be publicly opened in the Office of the Municipal Clerk at 3:30 p.m., Friday, July 22, 2016. The Town of Red River reserves the right to waive any irregularities, and reject any, part of and/or all proposals and make the award in the best interest of the Town.

Municipal Clerk

Georgiana Rael

Pub. 7-7, 7-14, 7-21-16