LEGAL NOTICE #825

Legal Notice

#825

TOWN OF RED RIVER

P.O. BOX 1020

RED RIVER, NM 87558

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Town of Red River of a PUBLIC HEARING to be held at a regular meeting of the Red River Town Council, Tuesday, May 24, 2016 at 7:00 p.m. in the Conference Room of the Red River Conference Center, 101 W. River Street, Red River, New Mexico for the proposed Ordinance 2016-04, title and summary as follows: AN ORDINANCE RELATING TO THE RED RIVER OFF HIGHWAY VEHICLE ORDINANCE; ESTABLISHING RULES AND REGULATIONS; PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE THEREOF. A copy of the proposed ordinance will be available for inspection during regular business hours at the office of the Municipal Clerk, Town Hall, Red River, NM.

Georgiana Rael

Municipal Clerk

PUB 5-12, 5-19-16