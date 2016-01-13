IT’S 2016 WINTER CARNIVAL TIME!

It’s time to celebrate the 2016 Red River Winter Carnival, the perfect way to enjoy the abundant snow of an El Niño winter with some genuine high country fun.

Live Music is planned in the Ski Area Chalet, as well as the High Noon Mano-a-Mano Moustache and Beard Competition with cash prizes on Saturday, January 16. Live music will be featured nightly at local nightspots and venues.

Returning to the revved-up fun this year will be the fast and furious excitement of the “Race The Face” Snowmobile Hill Climb, held on The Face of the Red River Ski & Summer Area.

Riders will compete in Modified and Stock categories, accelerating up the mountain in a dazzling burst of speed, all for the honor of bragging rights and the thrill of the climb.

The race is open to the public. Call Karen Kelly at 575-754-2223 x 205 for details, rules and to sign up for Race The Face.

Also in the spotlight this year is a new event, an extreme sport that promises to thrill spectators and competitors alike!

The 1st Red River Skijoring event, featuring daring skiers pulled by equally daring riders on horseback, is set for two days of races over the weekend. In this event, skiers will tackle ski jumps, gates and gather rings on their arms as they fly through the course towed behind a horse at a full gallop. The event is sponsored by the North American Skijoring Association and is part of the Southern Rockies Region which includes skijoring events in Leadville, Minturn, Silverton and Steamboat Springs, Colorado.