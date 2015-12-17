RRSA TO ADD EMERALD QUAD

Red River Ski & Summer Area announces the new Emerald Quad Chairlift to replace the Green Chairlift at Summit Camp. The Emerald Quad will be turning for the 2016 -2017 ski season. The Emerald Quad will provide better access to the gentle slopes of Summit Camp and act as a portal to terrain served by the Silver Chairlift.

Summit Camp has beautiful gladed areas with family friendly slopes located at an elevation of 10,350 feet. Two lifts starting at the base of the mountain and in the heart of Red River bring guests to this magical place. The Ski Tip Restaurant is positioned to overlook the beauty of Gold Hill and provides food and beverage at the Summit Camp. The Emerald Quad will load on Green Acres and rise above that to the west with views of trails wandering among the aspens. The realignment along with the Emerald Quad Chairlift will carry skiers and riders to the ridge and access the West Bowl and the Silver Chairlift. Walt Foley, Deputy General Manager stated: “The Emerald Quad will virtually eliminate lift lines at our Summit Camp by doubling the uphill capacity and traveling at nearly twice the speed of the current lift.”

Drew Judycki and Wally Dobbs, both New Mexico Ski Hall of Fame inductees, loved this area of the mountain and had a vision to incorporate the history of Red River into the Summit Camp with a mining camp theme. Bringing in buildings and antiques from real mining camps in the area, they recreated special places for families to connect and make memories. The Emerald Quad increases access to this area known as Moon Star Mining Camp. “We welcome your family to join ours on the mountain that I have called home my entire life,” says Linton Judycki.

Upon receipt of the signed Decision Memorandum from Forest Supervisor James Duran, RRSA entered into a contract with Doppelmayr USA to build the Emerald Quad for Red River Ski & Summer Area.

Over the past twelve months, the Red River Ski & Summer Area has installed the Pioneer Flyer and Hidden Treasure Aerial Park at Base Camp. These new and exciting features enrich the guest experience and provide new adventures for families visiting Red River. Programing has been added to both summer and winter seasons in conjunction with the Questa Ranger District of the Carson National Forest to enhance public lands education along with providing interpretive recreation for our guests.

Red River Ski & Summer Area continues to invest in the Town of Red River as well as the State of New Mexico with new recreational additions for everyone to enjoy for generations to come.

About Red River Ski & Summer Area: Family owned and operated since 1959, RRSA has a base elevation of 8,750 feet and summit elevation of 10,350, with 1,600 feet of vertical. RRSA has 57 trails and one glade. It has snowmaking capabilities for 85%of the mountain and is home of the Snow Coach Dinner Tour. They ARE where the Mountain meets Main Street! To learn more about Red River Ski & Summer Area, please visit www.redriverskiarea.com

For more information contact Karen Kelly at 575-595-1971 or karenkelly@redriverskiarea.com.

(Info & photo courtesy RRSA)