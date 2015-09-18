A BUSY ASPENCADE WEEK

Singer/songwriter James McMurtry (see photo) will be headlining the first annual Red River Folk Festival to be held in Red River as part of the Aspencade celebration next week.

He will perform one show Saturday night, September 26, at The Motherlode. Renowned Taos artist Robert Mirabal will also perform.

Red River Aspencade Arts and Crafts Fair “Steampunk Style” will be held September 25-27 in downtown Brandenburg Park.

The fair features hand-crafted items, jewelry, home furnishings, art, pottery and specialty goods, delicious food and live entertainment.

While Aspencade has been a popular fall event in Red River for over 35 years, in recent years, it has added a steampunk element in recognition of the late 19th century movement incorporating science, machines, fantasy and the industrial revolution.

This intriguing aspect of the event includes a fashion show and costume contest, so wear your best steampunk gear.

Aspencade week will see the annual Aspencade Plus Square & Round Dance Festival at the Community House on September 24-26 with guest callers/cuers and dancers from neighboring states. In addition to nightly dances beginning at 7:30 pm, there will be workshops offering square and round dance instructions during the day.

The 4th Annual Drew Judycki Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will also be held at the Red River Ski and Summer Area on September 26-27.

The Folk Festival is set for September 24-26. In addition to Brandenburg Park, it will also be at the Lost Love Saloon in The Lodge of Red River and the Motherlode.

Others performers scheduled to appear include Shawn Mullins, The Secret Sisters, Granville Automatic, Max Gomez, hONEyhoUSe, Shannon McNally and Mike Addington.

Tickets and rooms are still available for this one-of-a-kind event. Order online at redriverfolk.com or call The Lodge in Red River at 575-754-6280.

It’s all part of an action-packed week to celebrate the changing of the leaves in the high country.

James McMurtry spins stories with a poet’s pen (“Long Island Sound”) and a painter’s precision (“She Loves Me”). Proof: The acclaimed songwriter’s new Complicated Game. McMurtry’s first collection in six years spotlights a craftsman in absolutely peak form as he turns from political toward personal (“These Things I’ve Come to Know,” “You Got to Me”). “The lyrical theme is mostly about relationships,” McMurtry says. “It’s also a little about the big old world verses the poor little farmer or fisherman. I never make a conscious decision about what to write about.”

Complicated Game delivers McMurtry’s trademark story songs time and again (“Copper Canteen,” “Deaver’s Crossing”), but the record brings a new (and certainly no less energetic) sonic approach. Simply put: McMurtry brings forth another new masterpiece.

“How’m I Gonna Find You Now,” the record’s lead single boasts buoyant banjos and driving drums endlessly energetic. Whiplash vocals further frenzy the beat. “I’ve got a cup of black coffee so I don’t get lazy/I’ve got a rattle in the dashboard driving me crazy,” McMurtry effectively raps. “If I hit it with my fist, it’ll quit for a little while/Gonna have to stop to smoke in another mile/Headed into town gonna meet you at the mercantile/Take you to the Sonic get you grinning like a crocodile.”

Courtesy www.jamesmcmurtry.com