LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF RED RIVER

NOTICE OF INTENT TO APPLY FOR TRANSPORTATION FUNDS

Be it known that the Town of Red River intends to apply for financial assistance under Section 5311 of the Federal Transit Act, in the amount not to exceed $250,000. If awarded, this grant will allow us to provide transportation services for the Red River area in the 2016-17 Federal Fiscal year. We will be offering the following services: CALL ON DEMAND/ DOOR TO DOOR AND ADA SERVICE. A total of one (1) or more vehicles will operate, which may include one (11) passenger not ADA equipped (1) twenty (20) passenger bus ADA equipped and one (14) passenger bus. Daily/seasonal services will be provided within the Town limits of Red River with possible expansion to include connections with surrounding communities. Federal law and State administrative procedures require that all other transportation providers serving in the area be given a fair and timely opportunity to participate to the maximum extent feasible in the planning and provision of the proposed transportation services. Comments on the service will be received until August 14, 2015. Comments should be directed in writing to: Town of Red River, Town Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1020, Red River, NM 87558. If you would like to request a public hearing on the matter, please send a written request to the Town of Red River at the address above prior to the end of the comment period cited above.

Pub. 7-30, 8-6, 8-13-15

