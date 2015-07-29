DULCIMER WORKSHOP AUGUST 1

The 3rd Annual Red River Dulcimer Festival is set for Saturday, August 1, at the Red River Community House

All concerts and workshops are free. Donations to the Community House are welcome. Lunch on Saturday will be a donation.

Special guests this year will be Cathy Barton and Dave Para who hail from Booneville, MO. They perform and conduct workshops with Hammered and Fretted Dulcimers, Banjo, Guitars and Autoharp, as well as “found” instruments like bones, spoons, mouthbow and leaf. Their music ranges from driving string band music to contemplative ballads and airs.

They have conducted many topical workshops on songs from the Carter family, the Civil War, river lore, gospel, children’s songs, Christmas music and Ozark ballads.

David Lindsey (renowned Hammer Dulcimer builder) and Dana Hamilton (builder and multiple national champion) and their wives Annette and Judy have been performing and teaching both Hammered and Mountain Dulcimer since 1978. Together they started the Lone Star State Dulcimer Society and Red River Valley Dulcimer Club.

The Lindseys make their home in Bennington OK and the Hamiltons’ home is Arlington, TX.

Their love of old-time music spills out to audiences all over the nation.

The instrument is essentially a fretted zither traditional to the southern Appalachian mountains of the eastern United States consisting of a narrow fingerboard attached to a larger soundbox underneath.

Found only in scattered pockets of traditional mountain culture, the dulcimer saw a renewal of interest the 1950s and 1960s during the folk music revival and has gained popularity outside the mountains. It is widely used by amateur and professional musicians for primarily folk-based repertoires.

The event is sponsored by the Red River Community House. A calendar with details is available at www.redrivercommunityhouse.org or 575-754-3364. More information about the festival is also available from David Lindsey at 580-847-2822 - www.davidsdulcimers.com.