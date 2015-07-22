HOT CHILI DAYS – COOL MT. NIGHTS

Tickets are now on sale for Larry Joe Taylor’s 19th Annual Hot Chili Days, Cool Mountain Nights Music Festival and Cookoff, set for August 12-15, in Red River.

The 2015 musical lineup will include Larry Joe Taylor, Michael Martin Murphey, Richard Leigh, Randy Rogers, Radney Foster, Chuck Pyle, Keith Sykes, Joe Forlini, Michael Hearne & South by Southwest, Mike Addington & Two Dollar Horse, Bill Hearne Trio, Prophets and Outlaws, Davin James, the Tejas Brothers, and William Clark Green.

The 4-day event will include the New Mexico Music Showcase set for Saturday morning, August 15.

Venues will include Bitter Creek Ranch, Lost Love Saloon, Motherlode, The Tip Restaurant at the Red River Ski Area and Brandenburg Park.

Ticket packages are available for all shows or for individual shows. For info or to order, see larryjoetaylor.com/redriver.

The New Mexico Green Chili Championship and the Red River Red Chili Cookoff will be under the sanction of the Chili Appreciation Society International, while the BBQ will be under the direction of the Lone Star Barbecue Society.

For Cookoff information:

Weldon Broaddus - weldon99_2@yahoo.com

PO Box 181, Red River, NM 87558

(575) 770-4413

The Texas Regional Radio Music Awards Show honored Larry Joe Taylor with its Festival Of The Year Award for his Texas Music Festival held every year at Taylor’s Melody Mountain Ranch near Stephenville, TX. The presentation was made at the Choctaw Casino Resort in Durant, OK.

The festival celebrated its 27th year in 2015. It is the oldest of five festivals that Taylor produces during the year, including the Red River festival.

Larry Joe Taylor started out in the early 70s no different than many of his fans today: A full-time employee with a deep love of music, armed with only an old guitar and a dream. Influenced by the songs of Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, The Doors and Bob Dylan, Taylor writes songs that form his own genre he likes to call “Coastal & Western.” The varied moods of Taylor’s songs keep the crowds on their toes while he shifts from his loud-and-proud dancing tunes to soulful ballads.

The Red River festival got its start when Larry Joe Taylor organized a songwriters’ workshop at the Motherlode. Early artists included Guy and Susan Clark, and Joe Pat Hennen.