MATTANJA, OPA & YORI ON A MUSICAL JOURNEY

Mattanja Joy Bradley is appearing at the Lost Love Saloon at 8 pm and at the Motherlode with house band $2 Dollar Horse on Friday and Saturday nights.

It’s a long way from Tilburg in the Netherlands to Red River New Mexico, but singer/songwriter Mattanja Joy Bradley and her K-9 companion Opa - Dutch for “Grandpa” - are on a musical road trip, along with their friend, drummer Yori Olijslagers, who is working with $2 Horse at the Lode.

Tilburg is a town of 200,000 located halfway between Antwerp and Amsterdam.

“It’s got a lot of music and a lot of music schools, and drama schools, dance academies,” says Mattanja. “There’s a lot of students doing creative things.”

Opa has been a valuable member of Mattanja’s inner circle, appearing on stage with her for the past 9 years as she traveled the world.

“He’s done shows, TV, radio and publicity, he’s more famous than me!”

The trio are on an American pilgrimage which will take them down the road to a new CD project. They recently visited the Grand Canyon and were part of a cattle roundup near Roy, NM., an adventure that resulted from a chance meeting with the legendary Al Schackman (Nina Simone’s guitarist/musical director) who introduced them to Red River, his friend Ollie O’Shea and the Motherlode.

Mattanja and Yori are full-time musicians “back home” in the Netherlands.

“The reason we’re traveling now is because I want to record a new record. I need to have new songs.”

She confesses that running her own company - being an artist - consumes so much time that songwriting takes a backseat.

“Why not combine the love of traveling and writing, so we started off with a little tour in Louisiana and Alabama. Then it was no more schedules. We bought a street amp so if we feel like playing, we’ll just start on the street.

“We’ve been doing gigs in coffee houses, galleries, just whatever pops up and that way of living gives new stories and inspiration. You meet a lot of people, see different environments.

“We’ve been on the road for four months and I’ve already been so inspired, the songs are popping out. And we’ve still got until January.” They are recording as they travel.

(Picture by Alwin Slomp)